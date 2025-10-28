Cooks recorded three receptions (on four targets) for 22 yards during Sunday's 23-3 defeat to the Buccaneers.

Cooks logged more than 1.0 catch and 1.0 target for the first time since Week 4. The Saints' passing offense saw an uptick in passing attempts (51) despite benching starter Spencer Rattler for rookie Tyler Shough in the third quarter. Cooks logged one fewer target than second-year wideout Devaughn Vele, while both played supplementary roles behind top three pass-catchers Chris Olave (12), Rashid Shaheed (12) and tight end Juwan Johnson (8). Fantasy owners should expect a similar dispersal of targets during the Week 8 contest versus the Rams on Sunday, Nov. 2.