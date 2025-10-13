Cooks caught his only target for 21 yards during Sunday's 25-19 loss to the Patriots.

Cooks logged a season low in targets for the second week in a row. The 32-year-old has served as the Saints' No. 3 wideout this season, but his production has looked more like that of a WR4, averaging 2.2 catches on 2.8 targets for 20.7 yards per game. His fantasy numbers should remain negligible so long as Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and TE1 Juwan Johnson are healthy moving forward. His next opportunity will come during the Week 7 matchup versus the Bears on Sunday, Sept. 19.