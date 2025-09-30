Cooks hauled in three of four targets for 22 yards during Sunday's 31-19 defeat versus the Bills.

Cooks nearly caught his second touchdown of the season on a 17-yard strike into the end zone from quarterback Spencer Rattler. But the call was reversed upon official review, which determined that the 32-year-old wideout didn't maintain control through the ground. Cooks has put up almost the exact same stat line through each of the first four games this season, averaging 2.8 catches (on 3.8 targets) for 24.5 yards. His role as a WR3 in the Saints' struggling offense won't yield him much value aside from the deepest PPR leagues. Cooks should continue to operate behind wideout Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed during the Week 5 matchup versus the Giants.