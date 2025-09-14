Cooks hauled in two targets for 26 yards during Sunday's 26-21 loss to San Francisco.

Cooks recorded 26 yards for the second game in a row, but he registered one fewer catch and two fewer targets than Week 1. The veteran made an impressive grab when he jumped in stride to catch a 20-yard strike from quarterback Spencer Rattler. The second-year signal-caller threw 34 passes after attempting a career-high 46 in the season opener. The vast majority of targets still went to the Saints' top-three pass-catchers of Chris Olave (10), Juwan Johnson (nine) and Rashid Shaheed (five), while running back Alvin Kamara also logged six targets out of the backfield. Cooks will likely need to capitalize on the limited opportunities that he splits with second-year wideout Devaughn Vele, who caught a three-yard touchdown on his lone target Sunday. Their next game will come at Seattle on Sunday, Sept. 21.