Cooks reeled in his only target for three yards during Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Bears.

Cooks has now logged exactly one target three weeks in a row. While he has not been supplanated as the WR3, the 32-year-old has been completely overshadowed by Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and tight end Juwan Johnson, as these three were targeted on 23 of Spencer Rattler's 32 passing attempts. Jack-of-all-trades tight end Taysom Hill also logged two catches Sunday, representing just another pass-catcher to pull targets away from Cooks. The wideout should continue to fulfill a reserve role, even if he's in the starting lineup, during the Week 8 matchup versus Tampa Bay.