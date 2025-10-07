Cooks gathered in his only target for five yards during Sunday's 26-14 victory versus the Giants.

Cooks saw his lowest target share and playing time of the season, resulting in season lows in catches and yards. The 32-year-old went from playing at least 68 percent of offensive snaps in each of the first four weeks - including 91 percent in Week 4 - to 45 percent in Week 5. It's unclear why he saw such a sharp decline in playing time, though second-year wideout Devaughn Vele saw a jump from six percent of offensive snaps to 37 percent played Sunday. Neither Cooks nor Vele will have any fantasy value so long as they operate as the third and fourth wideouts in what has been a limited passing offense with quarterback Spencer Rattler. Cooks will hope to play more offensive snaps during the Week 6 contest versus his former team, the Patriots.