Saints' Brandin Cooks: Three catches in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooks caught three of five targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 44-13 loss to the Seahawks.
Cooks operated as the Saints' No. 3 wide receiver, playing 51 of the team's 73 offensive snaps behind both Chris Olave (62) and Rashid Shaheed (54). The 31-year-old wideout has failed to record more than three catches in all three games this season, offering very little upside in New Orleans' struggling offense. Cooks is best left out of fantasy lineups heading into a Week 4 matchup against the Bills.
