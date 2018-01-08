Saints' Brandon Coleman: Best game in months

Coleman caught four passes on five targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 31-26 playoff win against the Panthers.

The Saints' No. 3 receiver was targeted on Drew Brees' first pass of the game and remained involved throughout the victory. In fact, Sunday's contest marked the most yards Coleman has accrued since Week 7 and most catches since Week 2. Coleman has a tendency to disappear in games, which often makes him a risky fantasy choice in many leagues. However, as the playoff field and corresponding fantasy options dwindle, desperate owners could do worse than the 6-foot-6 receiver, despite a difficult test against a tough Vikings secondary next week.