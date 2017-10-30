Saints' Brandon Coleman: Big gain on lone target

Coleman caught one pass for 54 yards in Sunday's win against the Bears.

Coleman saw only one target but he made the most of it, turning upfield following a short catch for a big gain on the Saints' third play of the game. While the former undrafted free agent continues to see substantial playing time -- he played 48 offensive snaps (79 percent) on Sunday -- Coleman hasn't been targeted more than three times in a game since Week 2. With how often he is on the field, the 6-foot-6 receiver remains a weekly touchdown threat but he's still no better than the fourth or fifth option in the Saints' passing attack, making him a very risky fantasy option.

