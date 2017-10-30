Saints' Brandon Coleman: Big gain on lone target
Coleman caught one pass for 54 yards in Sunday's win against the Bears.
Coleman saw only one target but he made the most of it, turning upfield following a short catch for a big gain on the Saints' third play of the game. While the former undrafted free agent continues to see substantial playing time -- he played 48 offensive snaps (79 percent) on Sunday -- Coleman hasn't been targeted more than three times in a game since Week 2. With how often he is on the field, the 6-foot-6 receiver remains a weekly touchdown threat but he's still no better than the fourth or fifth option in the Saints' passing attack, making him a very risky fantasy option.
More News
-
Saints' Brandon Coleman: Scores touchdown Week 7•
-
Saints' Brandon Coleman: Quiet again Week 6•
-
Saints' Brandon Coleman: One target in Week 4•
-
Saints' Brandon Coleman: Scores touchdown on only catch•
-
Saints' Brandon Coleman: Finds end zone in Week 2•
-
Saints' Brandon Coleman: Quiet in season opener•
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...