Saints' Brandon Coleman: Bulks up this offseason
Coleman has drawn rave reviews so far in training camp, with backup quarterback Garrett Grayson labeling him the MVP of camp, reports the New Orleans Times-Picayune. Coleman said he gained about 10 pounds this offseason and is now up to about 230 pounds. The fourth-year receiver added the weight before organized team activities and said he feels more explosive with the extra bulk.
According to starting quarterback Drew Brees "there's really not a guy who I have more trust in than Brandon Coleman, honestly." While flattery is typically the norm during training camp, the praise heaped on Coleman is in stark contrast to comments about his offseason performance last year, when head coach Sean Payton called Coleman's camp "pedestrian." Exactly how Coleman's training camp performance will impact his role, however, is still to be determined. Michael Thomas will likely be the No. 1 receiver, and Willie Snead is the best bet to be No. 2. Meanwhile, free agent acquisition Ted Ginn is also expected to have a substantial role in the offense based on Payton's past deployment of similar speedy receivers. As it stands, Coleman still likely sits fourth on the Saints' wide receiver depth chart and will need to continue to show improvement to his game if he hopes to see significant playing time.
