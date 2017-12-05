Saints' Brandon Coleman: Cedes playing time to Snead

Coleman caught two passes on two targets for 28 yards in Sunday's win against the Panthers.

Coleman played only 33 of the Saints' 64 offensive snaps on Sunday. He has slowly been ceding playing time to Willie Snead, but even when Coleman was receiving the vast majority of the snaps, he was hardly putting up consistent numbers. Regardless of his playing time, Coleman will likely remain an afterthought in the Saints' passing attack.

