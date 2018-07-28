Saints' Brandon Coleman: Closing in on 100 percent
Coleman (undisclosed) is nearing a return to action, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Coleman landed on the Physically Unable to Perform list earlier this week but little has been revealed regarding the cause for his absence. Per the report, Coleman was spotted with a helmet in hand at Saturday's practice, which serves as a good sign moving forward. The 26-year-old figures to provide some added depth to the New Orleans receiving corps in 2018.
