Saints' Brandon Coleman: Continues single-catch streak

Coleman caught one passes on two targets for six yards in Sunday's comeback win against the Redskins.

Coleman has caught exactly one pass in each of the last four games. In fact, the big receiver has just a single reception in six of the Saints' ten games this year. The Rutgers product is still seeing plenty of playing time -- he played 52-of-71 offensive snaps (73 percent) on Sunday -- but Coleman remains an afterthought in the passing game.