Saints' Brandon Coleman: Finds end zone in Week 2

Coleman caught four passes on six targets for 82 yards, including a five-yard touchdown, in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

Coleman was one of the few bright spots for the Saints, as he made a couple of big plays in the passing game for a stagnant New Orleans offense. Moreover, he actually saw his playing time increase from Week 1, garnering 58 offensive snaps (89 percent) against the Patriots -- the same amount as No. 1 receiver Michael Thomas and substantially more than Tedd Gin (43 snaps). Coleman's playing time is likely to take a hit once Willie Snead returns from suspension, but with Snead still sidelined for another week, Coleman could be a sneaky fantasy play in Week 3 against the Panthers for risk-tolerant owners who are willing to stomach his week-to-week inconsistency.