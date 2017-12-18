Saints' Brandon Coleman: Fumbles twice

Coleman caught three passes on five targets for 20 yards but also lost two fumbles in Sunday's win against the Jets.

Coleman's fumbles came on back-to-back drives in the second half with the Saints deep in New York territory. He did not see another target after his second fumble. The big receiver saw 76 percent of the Saints' offensive snaps (second most among receivers, behind only Michael Thomas) but still failed to produce for fantasy owners, even with Ted Ginn sidelined with a rib injury. Ginn will likely return to the lineup next week against the Falcons, but Coleman will not be a recommended fantasy play regardless.