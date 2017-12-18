Saints' Brandon Coleman: Fumbles twice
Coleman caught three passes on five targets for 20 yards but also lost two fumbles in Sunday's win against the Jets.
Coleman's fumbles came on back-to-back drives in the second half with the Saints deep in New York territory. He did not see another target after his second fumble. The big receiver saw 76 percent of the Saints' offensive snaps (second most among receivers, behind only Michael Thomas) but still failed to produce for fantasy owners, even with Ted Ginn sidelined with a rib injury. Ginn will likely return to the lineup next week against the Falcons, but Coleman will not be a recommended fantasy play regardless.
More News
-
Saints' Brandon Coleman: Two catches Thursday night•
-
Saints' Brandon Coleman: Cedes playing time to Snead•
-
Saints' Brandon Coleman: Held without a catch•
-
Saints' Brandon Coleman: Continues single-catch streak•
-
Saints' Brandon Coleman: One-catch streak continues•
-
Saints' Brandon Coleman: Targeted just once•
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 15 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...