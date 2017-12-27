Saints' Brandon Coleman: Held out with neck injury
Coleman (neck) didn't practice Wednesday, Larry Holder of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Despite playing more than half the snaps on offense in all but three games this season, Coleman hasn't topped three receptions in a single contest since Week 2. An absence for Week 17 against Tampa Bay would free up more playing time for Willie Snead and Tommylee Lewis.
