Saints' Brandon Coleman: Held without a catch
Coleman was not targeted in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
As the Saints' No. 3 receiver, Coleman has only 16 receptions for 288 yards this season. Unless either Michael Thomas or Ted Ginn suffer an injury, Coleman probably has only minimal value in most fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Saints' Brandon Coleman: Continues single-catch streak•
-
Saints' Brandon Coleman: One-catch streak continues•
-
Saints' Brandon Coleman: Targeted just once•
-
Saints' Brandon Coleman: Big gain on lone target•
-
Saints' Brandon Coleman: Scores touchdown Week 7•
-
Saints' Brandon Coleman: Quiet again Week 6•
-
What you missed: Monday wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...