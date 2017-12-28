Saints' Brandon Coleman: Limited in Thursday's practice

Coleman (neck) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The limited session amounts to a step forward for Coleman, who was held out entirely Wednesday. It's generally expected that Coleman will gain clearance to suit up Sunday against the Buccaneers, but he probably won't see much involvement in the passing game with Michael Thomas (hamstring) likely to be available and Ted Ginn having since recovered from a ribs injury. When both Thomas and Ginn suited up in the Week 16 win over the Falcons, Coleman wasn't targeted once across 39 offensive snaps.