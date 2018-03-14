Saints' Brandon Coleman: Non-tendered by New Orleans

The Saints didn't tender Coleman a contract for the 2018 season Wednesday, making the receiver an unrestricted free agent, Nick Underhill of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

Coleman hits the open market following a 2017 campaign in which he caught only 23 passes despite serving as the Saints' No. 3 wideout for most of the season. The Rutgers product was efficient with his limited opportunities the past three years in New Orleans, producing 8.8 yards per target while scoring on eight of his 79 catches. The Saints are devoting most of their cap space to Drew Brees and the defense during the upcoming season, perhaps setting up an offensive-minded draft in April. Coleman will find an opportunity to compete for a depth receiver job elsewhere, unless he signs with the Saints for less than the original-round restricted free-agent tender.