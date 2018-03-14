Saints' Brandon Coleman: Non-tendered

Coleman didn't receive a restricted free agent tender from the Saints, Nick Underhill of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

Coleman thus becomes an unrestricted free agent, coming off a 2017 campaign in which he caught only 23 passes despite serving as the Saints' No. 3 receiver for most of the year. The 2014 UDFA was efficient with his limited opportunities the past three years in New Orleans, producing 8.8 yards per target while scoring on eight of his 79 catches. The Saints are devoting most of their cap space to Drew Brees and the defense, perhaps setting up an offensive-minded draft. Coleman will find an opportunity to compete for a depth receiver job elsewhere, unless he signs with the Saints for less than the original-round restricted free agent tender.