Saints' Brandon Coleman: Nursing neck injury
Coleman didn't practice Wednesday due to a neck injury, Larry Holder of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Since posting at least 30 receiving yards in five of the Saints' first nine contests, Coleman compiled a minuscule eight receptions (on 13 targets) for 82 yards the rest of the regular season. Due to the scarce attention paid to him by Drew Brees during that span, Coleman's outing Sunday against the Panthers came as a surprise. Targeted first among Saints skill-position players, Coleman hauled in four of five passes for 44 yards by game's end. There's no guarantee he'll be as involved in Sunday's divisional-round matchup at Minnesota, but first he must ditch his injury in order to have any chance to replicate the previous performance.
More News
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...
-
SportsLine: Playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...