Saints' Brandon Coleman: Nursing neck injury

Coleman didn't practice Wednesday due to a neck injury, Larry Holder of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Since posting at least 30 receiving yards in five of the Saints' first nine contests, Coleman compiled a minuscule eight receptions (on 13 targets) for 82 yards the rest of the regular season. Due to the scarce attention paid to him by Drew Brees during that span, Coleman's outing Sunday against the Panthers came as a surprise. Targeted first among Saints skill-position players, Coleman hauled in four of five passes for 44 yards by game's end. There's no guarantee he'll be as involved in Sunday's divisional-round matchup at Minnesota, but first he must ditch his injury in order to have any chance to replicate the previous performance.