Saints' Brandon Coleman: One target in Week 4
Coleman caught one pass on one target for 31 yards in Sunday's win against the Dolphins.
Coleman saw plenty of playing time -- he was on the field for 54 of the Saints' 74 offensive snaps -- but received only one target for the second week in a row. The 6-foot-6 receiver still has some red-zone potential, but with the Saints on bye in Week 5 and Willie Snead (hamstring) likely to return to the lineup soon, Coleman can probably be left on the waiver wire in most fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Saints' Brandon Coleman: Scores touchdown on only catch•
-
Saints' Brandon Coleman: Finds end zone in Week 2•
-
Saints' Brandon Coleman: Quiet in season opener•
-
Saints' Brandon Coleman: Leads Saints in receiving yards Saturday•
-
Saints' Brandon Coleman: Bulks up this offseason•
-
Saints' Brandon Coleman: Signs one-year tender with Saints•
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...