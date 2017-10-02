Play

Saints' Brandon Coleman: One target in Week 4

Coleman caught one pass on one target for 31 yards in Sunday's win against the Dolphins.

Coleman saw plenty of playing time -- he was on the field for 54 of the Saints' 74 offensive snaps -- but received only one target for the second week in a row. The 6-foot-6 receiver still has some red-zone potential, but with the Saints on bye in Week 5 and Willie Snead (hamstring) likely to return to the lineup soon, Coleman can probably be left on the waiver wire in most fantasy leagues.

