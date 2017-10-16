Saints' Brandon Coleman: Quiet again in Week 6
Coleman caught two passes on four targets for 23 yards in Sunday's win against the Lions.
Coleman outsnapped Willie Snead, who was making his first appearance of the season, but the big receiver managed very little production in a weird game where Drew Brees only passed for 186 yards, despite the Saints scoring 52 points. The Saints face a susceptible Packers secondary in Week 7, but Coleman remains a risky fantasy option.
