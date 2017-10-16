Saints' Brandon Coleman: Quiet again Week 6
Coleman caught two passes on four targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 52-38 win against the Lions.
Coleman out-snapped Willie Snead, who was making his first appearance of the season, but the big receiver managed very little production in a weird game where Drew Brees only passed for 186 yards, despite the Saints scoring 52 points. The Saints face a susceptible Packers secondary in Week 7, but Coleman remains a risky fantasy option.
