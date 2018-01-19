Saints' Brandon Coleman: Restricted free agent this offseason

Coleman, who did not play in the Saints' 29-24 NFC divisional-round loss to the Vikings due to a neck injury, finished the 2017 regular season with 23 receptions for 364 yards and three touchdowns.

Coleman appeared in all 16 games for New Orleans and the three touchdowns tied a career high. An excellent run blocker, Coleman saw substantial playing time as the Saints' No. 3 receiver but the former Rutgers product was generally an afterthought in the passing game. Coleman is only 24 years old and will be an restricted free agent this offseason. At 6-foot-6, another team could sign him with the hope of turning him into a dangerous red-zone target. However, if Coleman returns to New Orleans next season he will probably need an injury to one of the receivers ahead of him on the depth chart (Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn) in order to make a significant fantasy impact.