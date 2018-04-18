Saints' Brandon Coleman: Returning to New Orleans

Coleman will re-sign with the Saints, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

Coleman opened the offseason as a restricted free agent but was made an unrestricted free agent after the Saints declined to extend him a qualifying offer. However, it turns out that Coleman won't be going anywhere, and he'll rejoin a New Orleans depth chart that recently added Cameron Meredith (knee) to slot in as the No. 3 wideout behind starters Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn. That means Coleman is likely set to compete with the likes of Willie Snead and Tommylee Lewis for one of the final roster spots at receiver, though Coleman figures to have a leg up given his effectiveness as a blocker in the run game.