Saints' Brandon Coleman: Returning to New Orleans
Coleman will re-sign with the Saints, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
Coleman opened the offseason as a restricted free agent but was made an unrestricted free agent after the Saints declined to extend him a qualifying offer. However, it turns out that Coleman won't be going anywhere, and he'll rejoin a New Orleans depth chart that recently added Cameron Meredith (knee) to slot in as the No. 3 wideout behind starters Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn. That means Coleman is likely set to compete with the likes of Willie Snead and Tommylee Lewis for one of the final roster spots at receiver, though Coleman figures to have a leg up given his effectiveness as a blocker in the run game.
More News
-
Saints' Brandon Coleman: Non-tendered by New Orleans•
-
Saints' Brandon Coleman: Restricted free agent this offseason•
-
Saints' Brandon Coleman: Ruled out this week•
-
Saints' Brandon Coleman: Nursing neck injury•
-
Saints' Brandon Coleman: Best game in months•
-
Saints' Brandon Coleman: Ready for Bucs game•
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...