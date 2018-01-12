Saints' Brandon Coleman: Ruled out this week

Coleman (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's playoff game against the Vikings.

With Coleman -- who hauled in four passes for 44 yards in last weekend's wild-card win over the Panthers -- unavailable this week, Willie Snead figures to see added opportunities in the Saints offense Sunday, while working behind Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn.

