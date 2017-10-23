Saints' Brandon Coleman: Scores touchdown in Week 7
Coleman caught two passes for 31 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown, in Sunday's win against the Packers.
Targeted only three times, Coleman managed to haul in his third touchdown this season. The former undrafted free agent is playing a ton of snaps right now, as Coleman's 54 offensive snaps on Sunday were only six fewer than Michael Thomas but 15 more than Ted Ginn. Still, the 6-foot-6 receiver remains somewhat of an afterthought in the passing game. Arguably the best blocking receiver on roster -- which helps explain his substantial snap count -- Coleman should continue to see plenty of playing time. However, until he becomes a more consistent part of the Saints passing attack, Coleman will likely continue to be a touchdown-dependent dart throw in most fantasy leagues.
