Saints' Brandon Coleman: Scores touchdown on only catch
Coleman caught the only pass thrown his way for an 11-yard touchdown in Sunday's win against the Panthers.
Coleman played 46 of 58 offensive snaps -- the same number as Michael Thomas and 12 more than Ted Ginn -- but was only targeted once in the game. To be fair, no player other than Thomas saw more than three targets, as Drew Brees connected with a bevy of different receivers before leaning heavily on the run game in the second half. At 6-foot-6, Coleman has shown a nose for the end zone, with both his scores this season coming on red-zone targets. However, with Willie Snead returning from suspension next week, the big receiver could see his playing time scaled back, making him a risky fantasy option in Week 4 against the Dolphins.
