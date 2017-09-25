Saints' Brandon Coleman: Scores touchdown on only catch

Coleman caught the only pass thrown his way for an 11-yard touchdown in Sunday's win against the Panthers.

Coleman played 46 of 58 offensive snaps -- the same number as Michael Thomas and 12 more than Ted Ginn -- but was only targeted once in the game. To be fair, no player other than Thomas saw more than three targets, as Drew Brees connected with a bevy of different receivers before leaning heavily on the run game in the second half. At 6-foot-6, Coleman has shown a nose for the end zone, with both his scores this season coming on red-zone targets. However, with Willie Snead returning from suspension next week, the big receiver could see his playing time scaled back, making him a risky fantasy option in Week 4 against the Dolphins.