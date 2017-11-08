Saints' Brandon Coleman: Targeted just once
Coleman nabbed a seven-yard catch on his lone target in Sunday's 30-10 win over Tampa Bay.
Coleman started the season with eight receptions in his first three games with two touchdowns. He's managed just seven catches and a score in the five weeks since. Coleman is competing for catches behind lead man Michael Thomas with, among others, a resurgent Ted Ginn and dynamic rookie back in Alvin Kamara. Things might get worse before they get better. He was third among Saints receivers with 30 offensive snaps on Sunday, Willie Snead -- who saw just 18 offensive snaps on Sunday -- looms as a potential competitor for opportunities.
