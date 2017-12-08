Saints' Brandon Coleman: Two catches on Thursday night
Coleman caught two passes on three targets for 32 yards in Thursday night's loss to the Falcons.
Coleman got free for a 23-yard catch-and-run on a crossing route but he was quiet otherwise. The big receiver played 32 of 52 offensive snaps (62 percent) for New Orleans but he remains an afterthought in the passing game. He can probably be left on the waiver wire in all but the deepest of leagues.
