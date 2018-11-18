Saints' Brandon Marshall: Unlikely to make Saints debut
Marshall isn't expected to be active Sunday against the Eagles, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.
Marshall hasn't even spent a week with his new organization, so it's no surprise the 34-year-old is slated to be among the Saints' inactives Week 11. While he works his way into the good graces of Sean Payton and Drew Brees, Marshall may have a tough time becoming a regular in an offense that revolves around Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara and (to a lesser extent) Mark Ingram.
