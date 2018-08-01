Saints' Brandon Tate: Signs with Saints
Tate was scooped up by the Saints on Tuesday, Nick Underhill of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.
After stints in New England, Cincinnati, and Buffalo, Tate will need to turn some heads during training camp if he hopes to land on the final roster. The Saints now have 13 healthy receivers on their roster, so the veteran pass catcher will have his work cut out for him.
