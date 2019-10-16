Parker signed a contract with the Saints on Wednesday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Parker played 13 games with the Broncos last season and caught five of 10 targets for 33 yards. The 27-year-old provides some additional depth at tight end while Jared Cook nurses an ankle injury.

