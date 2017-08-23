Saints' Bryan Braman: Inks deal with New Orleans
Braman signed with the Saints on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Braman has been a key special teams asset for Philadelphia over the last several years but will now look to expand on that role in New Orleans. It's unlikely that he'll have any major impact on the defensive unit, but Braman will have the chance to earn his keeps as with special teams.
