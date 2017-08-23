Play

Braman signed with the Saints on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Braman has been a key special teams asset for Philadelphia over the last several years but will now look to expand on that role in New Orleans. It's unlikely that he'll have any major impact on the defensive unit, but Braman will have the chance to earn his keeps as with special teams.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories