Bresee (calf) is back at practice and making a good impression, Todd Graffagnini of the Saints' official website reports.

Bresee was slowed down by a calf injury earlier in the week, but it looks like he has put that behind him. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound first-round pick made his presence felt when he timed out the snap count and picked off an attempted handoff himself. He is expected to play a role for New Orleans' on its interior defensive line when the season kicks off.