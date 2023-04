The Saints selected Bresee in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 29th overall.

Bresee might be a bit of a tweener between defensive tackle and defensive end, lacking the anchor of a two-gap tackle and without the speed to credibly threaten the edge from defensive end, but at defensive tackle he's an uncommonly fast pursuit threat at 6-foot-6, 298 pounds, boasting a 4.86-second 40-yard dash. The former Clemson standout should be in a good position to start for the Saints in 2023.