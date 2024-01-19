Bresee played all 17 games during the 2023 regular season, logging 24 tackles, including 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended.

Bresee showed signs of potential stardom during his 2023 rookie campaign. The 2023 first-round pick logged fewer tackles than veteran defensive tackles Khalen Saunders (57) and Nathan Shepherd (50); however, Bresee contributed the third-most sacks to what was a relatively lax pass rush, and he tallied the most passes defended of any non-defensive back for the Saints. He also played at least 50 percent of defensive snaps in eight contests this season, and he played less than 40 percent of defensive snaps just once. Bresee will look to continue ascending during the 2024 campaign.