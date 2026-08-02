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Saints' Bryan Bresee: Set for season-ending ACL surgery

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Saints head coach Kellen Moore said Sunday that Bresee will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn ACL, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

It's a brutal blow for Bresee, who has played in 46 of 48 possible regular-season games since being selected by the Saints in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. An ACL repair procedure typically carries a nine-month recovery timeline, so Bresee should be available for the 2027 season, which is the final year of his rookie contract. John Ridgeway figures to step into a starting role at defensive end opposite veteran Cameron Jordan, while Michael Heldman, Vernon Broughton and Tyree Wilson compete for rotational snaps.

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