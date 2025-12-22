Coach Kellen Moore said Monday that Bresee (knee) will not play in next Sunday's game against the Titans, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Bresee was injured in Sunday's win over the Jets, and Moore said they'll reevaluate Bresee next week to see if he'll be able to play in the Week 18 regular-season finale against the Falcons. Bresee has started all 15 games this season, recording a career-high 37 tackles (15 solo), including 2.5 sacks, three pass breakups and one forced fumble on 69 percent of the defensive snaps.