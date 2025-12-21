Saints' Bryan Bresee: Won't return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bresee (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Jets, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.
Bresee will not return to Sunday's game due to a knee injury, so Jonathan Bullard and Nathan Shepherd should see more snaps at defensive end the rest of the way. Bresee is in jeopardy of missing the Saints' Week 17 road tilt against the Titans on Sunday, Dec. 28.
