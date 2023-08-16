According to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, Edwards did not improve his chances to make the Saints' final 53-man roster during Sunday's 26-24 preseason win against Kansas City.

Edwards played the most snaps of any Saints wideout in Sunday's contest (34), catching three of his five targets for 37 yards. The 24-year-old ultimately played all of his snaps during the second half as part of the New Orleans' third-string offense piloted by rookie quarterback Jake Haener. The release of James Washington on Tuesday should help Edwards' chances to make the final 53-man roster, but he'll likely have to make some more standout plays this preseason if he wants to secure a spot ahead of Keith Kirkwood, Lynn Bowden, Kawaan Baker and others in New Orleans' wide receiver corps.