Edward did not catch any of his four targets during Sunday's 22-17 preseason win versus the Chargers.

Edwards played the second-most offensive snaps of any Saints wideout other than undrafted rookie Jontre Kirklin. However, the 2020 third-round pick wasn't able to deliver on any of his four targets -- all of which came during the second half when New Orleans' third-team offense was on the field. He also committed two offensive pass interference penalties on one offensive series, thus nullifying two would-be touchdown passes from rookie quarterback Jake Haener. With just one preseason contest remaining, Edwards' opportunities to secure a spot on the Saints' final 53-man roster are running out rather quickly.