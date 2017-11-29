Harris agreed Wednesday to re-sign with the Saints, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Harris, who has had six previous stints with the Saints since May, will fill the roster spot of cornerback Dexter McDougle, who was waived Tuesday. He'll provide important depth for the Saints at tackle after starter Terron Armstead suffered an undisclosed injury in the Week 12 loss to the Rams.