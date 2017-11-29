Saints' Bryce Harris: Re-signs with New Orleans
Harris agreed Wednesday to re-sign with the Saints, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Harris, who has had six previous stints with the Saints since May, will fill the roster spot of cornerback Dexter McDougle, who was waived Tuesday. He'll provide important depth for the Saints at tackle after starter Terron Armstead suffered an undisclosed injury in the Week 12 loss to the Rams.
More News
-
Podcast: Who can we trust?
Not sure who to trust for the stretch run of your Fantasy season? We’ll help you figure it...
-
What You Missed: QB change in NY, SF
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...