Saints' Bryce Harris: Re-signs with Saints
The Saints re-signed Harris on Friday, Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune reports.
This is the fourth time the Saints have re-signed Harris this season, and fifth time this year. He will presumably continue to bounce back and forth between the practice squad and active roster.
