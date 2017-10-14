Play

The Saints re-signed Harris on Friday, Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune reports.

This is the fourth time the Saints have re-signed Harris this season, and fifth time this year. He will presumably continue to bounce back and forth between the practice squad and active roster.

