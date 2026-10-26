Lance reeled in all two targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 16-10 loss to Pittsburgh.

Lance had two catches for the second consecutive game, though unlike the Week 6 win over the Giants, he didn't find the end zone. The 24-year-old has logged 332 offensive snaps this season, third in the receiving corps behind Chris Olave (387) and Devaughn Vele (438). However, despite being on the field more often than most of the other wideouts on the roster, Lance hasn't been productive throughout his rookie campaign.