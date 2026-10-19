Lance caught two of four passes for nine yards and a touchdown during the Saints' 34-27 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Lance's four targets were tied with Alvin Kamara for third-most on the Saints behind Chris Olave (seven) and Devaughn Vele (six), with quarterback Tyler Shough completing only 16 of 30 passes. Both of Lance's catches came in the second quarter, the second of which was a two-yard touchdown pass that tied the game up at 10-10 with five seconds left in the first half. Lance's 36 offensive snaps were third-most among New Orleans wide receivers, but his time as the team's WR3 could come to an end as soon as Week 7 against the Steelers on Oct. 25, given that rookie first-rounder Jordyn Tyson (hamstring, IR) is traveling with the team to Paris, per NewOrleans.football.