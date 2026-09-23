Lance caught his only target for eight yards in Sunday's 24-17 victory against Baltimore.

Lance was on the field for 54 of New Orleans' 68 offensive snaps, but he had only one pass thrown his way by Tyler Shough. Chris Olave (10 targets) and Devaughn Vele (seven) got 17 of the Saints' 19 total wideout targets, so Lance wasn't alone among the team's complementary WR options who had a quiet day. Barion Brown logged just two offensive snaps Sunday and Kevin Austin notched five, so Lance seems to be clearly ahead of both in the pecking order.