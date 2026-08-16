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Saints' Bryce Lance: Sits out preseason opener

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Lance (undisclosed) got "banged up" in Thursday's practice and didn't play in New Orleans' preseason opener against Jacksonville on Saturday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

According to coach Kellen Moore, Lance was available to play in an emergency situation, so it doesn't sound like he's dealing with a serious injury. The rookie wideout is slated to jockey for positioning in the Saints' WR pecking order, and he could see his role increase in importance in the scenario that fellow rookie wideout Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) needs to miss time early in the regular season.

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