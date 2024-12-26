Means (ankle) will remain on injured reserve after his 21-day practice window closed Wednesday.

Means was cleared to resume practicing with the Saints on Dec. 4, but he missed two straight games before suffering a setback in his recovery from the ankle injury last week and then remaining out for this past Monday's loss to the Packers. Rather than adding Means back to the 53-man roster for the final two games of the regular season while he's still less than 100 percent healthy, the 23-year-old will be shut down. The wideout finished his rookie season with nine catches for 118 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets across seven games.